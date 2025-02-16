Mental health affects women more than men, Polyclinic experts reveal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Experts at polyclinic hospital on Sunday warned that women are disproportionately affected by mental health issues, with females in every age group more likely to experience serious problems and emphasized the need for awareness about proper sleep habits and healthy lifestyle to mitigate these issues.

In an exclusive conversation with ptv news channel, Federal Polyclinic hospital Islamabad's Spokesperson Abdul Jabbar Bhutto shed light on the alarming increase in mental health issues among women, stating that they are more prone to such problems compared to men.

Bhutto stressed the need for raising awareness about the importance of addressing these issues and promoting overall well-being.

He advised women to prioritize self-care, including regular exercise, healthy eating and adequate sleep to help mitigate the risk of mental health problems. Mr. Bhutto also emphasized the importance of seeking professional help when needed, and encouraged women to speak openly about their struggles without fear of stigma or judgment.

Furthermore, he suggested that families and communities play a vital role in supporting women' s mental health, by promoting a culture of understanding and empathy

Adding to Bhutto's comments, Dr. Abbar, a renowned psychiatrist also emphasized that early intervention is key to preventing mental health issues from escalating.

"We need to encourage women to speak up and seek help at the first sign of trouble, rather than suffering in silence," he said.

Dr. Abbar also highlighted the importance of addressing societal pressures that can contribute to mental health issues, such as gender-based violence, discrimination and unequal access to education and economic

opportunities.

Dr. Abbar suggested that community-based initiatives can play a crucial role in promoting women' s mental health, by providing support groups, counseling services, and education on mental health issues. He also called on media outlets to responsibly report on mental health issues, avoiding stigma and sensationalism, and instead promoting awareness and understanding.

Another Psychiatrist Dr Amina Malik added that mindfulness and stress management techniques can be highly effective in reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression among women.

"Techniques such as meditation, yoga and deep breathing can help women manage stress and anxiety and improve their overall mental well-being."

Dr. Amina also emphasized the importance of building strong social connections and support networks, saying "women who have strong social connections and support networks tend to have better mental health outcomes than those who are isolated or lack support".

Dr. Malik proposed that schools and universities can play a critical role in promoting mental health awareness and education among young women, by incorporating mental health education into their curricula and providing access to counseling services.

She also called on employers to prioritize mental health in the workplace, by providing flexible work arrangements, employee assistance programs and mental health resources.