Mental Health Crisis Reaches Boiling Point, Psychiatrists Urge Immediate Action

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) October 10 marked World Mental Health day, prompting psychiatrists to sound the alarm on the devastating repercussions of silence surrounding mental health and emphasized the urgent need for collective action to educate people to adopt healthy lifestyle, as mental health concerns continue to rise alarmingly.

Talking to Private news channel, Renowned Psychiatrist Nargis Asad from Agha Khan Hospital stressed for breaking down barriers to mental health care which was crucial and we need to dismantle the obstacles that prevent individuals from seeking help, starting with stigma and lack of awareness.

She said we must educate communities about mental health, normalize conversations and promote empathy.

"It is time to prioritize mental health equity and ensure everyone has access to quality care, regardless of background, socioeconomic status, or geographic location," she mentioned.

Dr.

Nargis emphasized, "Timely diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses are crucial to preventing mental disorders and related issues, adding, unfortunately, major challenges associated with mental healthcare include delayed treatment due to lack of awareness, false beliefs, and stigma attached to mental health problems."

"The consequences of delayed treatment can be devastating," Dr. Nargis warned.

"Untreated mental illnesses can lead to severe symptoms, impaired relationships, decreased productivity, and even suicidal tendencies," she said.

"It is imperative that we address these challenges head-on," she added.

"Millions of people in Pakistan struggle with mental health issues, yet many remain undiagnosed and untreated," Dr. Nargis lamented.

"According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 20 million Pakistanis suffer from mental disorders, with depression and anxiety being the most common," she added.

More Stories From Pakistan