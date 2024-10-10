Mental Health Crisis Reaches Boiling Point: Psychiatrist
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) There is a dire need for collective action to educate people
about mental health as mental illness continue to rise alarmingly.
Talking to APP here on Thursday, noted Psychiatrist Dr. Ali Zulqarnain
said that October 10 marked was observed as World Mental Health
day every year, prompting psychiatrists to sound the alarm on the
devastating repercussions of silence mental health.
He said there was also need to dismantle the obstacles that prevent
individuals from seeking help, starting with stigma and lack of awareness.
"We must educate communities about mental health, normalize conversations
and promote empathy", he added.
"It is time to prioritize mental health equity and ensure everyone has access
to quality care, regardless of background, socioeconomic status, or geographic
location," he mentioned.
Dr Ali Zulqarnain emphasized that timely diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses
were vital to preventing mental disorders and related issues, adding, unfortunately,
major challenges associated with mental healthcare include delayed treatment due
to lack of awareness, false beliefs, and stigma attached to mental health problems."
He said that every tenth person in Pakistan was facing any like mental diseases
which was an alarming situation.
Millions of people in Pakistan struggle with mental health issues, yet many remain
undiagnosed and untreated, he lamented.
