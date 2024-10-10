Mental health crisis reaches boiling point: Psychiatrist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) There is a dire need for collective action to educate people

about mental health as mental illness continue to rise alarmingly.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, noted Psychiatrist Dr. Ali Zulqarnain

said that October 10 marked was observed as World Mental Health

day every year, prompting psychiatrists to sound the alarm on the

devastating repercussions of silence mental health.

He said there was also need to dismantle the obstacles that prevent

individuals from seeking help, starting with stigma and lack of awareness.

"We must educate communities about mental health, normalize conversations

and promote empathy", he added.

"It is time to prioritize mental health equity and ensure everyone has access

to quality care, regardless of background, socioeconomic status, or geographic

location," he mentioned.

Dr Ali Zulqarnain emphasized that timely diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses

were vital to preventing mental disorders and related issues, adding, unfortunately,

major challenges associated with mental healthcare include delayed treatment due

to lack of awareness, false beliefs, and stigma attached to mental health problems."

He said that every tenth person in Pakistan was facing any like mental diseases

which was an alarming situation.

Millions of people in Pakistan struggle with mental health issues, yet many remain

undiagnosed and untreated, he lamented.