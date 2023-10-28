Open Menu

Mental Health Day Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Mental Health Day observed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The University of Sialkot Department of Psychology organised an event in connection with Mental Health Day on Saturday.

Dr. Aslam Dar, department heads, faculty members and students actively participated in the session.

It started with the performance of children from a private school. After the marvelous performance by young students a panel discussion on the intersection of mental health and universal human rights was held. It brought together experts and stakeholders to exchange ideas and insights.

During the discussion, experts of psychology, international relations, Islamic studies shared their knowledge and explained strategies and best practices for integrating mental health and universal human rights.

A skit was performed by psychology students that conveyed the message of self-confidence.

Dr. Aslam Dar concluded the event, with his insightful remarks and appreciated the efforts of the students and faculty for arranging the event.

Later, shields and souvenirs were presented to the guests and the management team.

