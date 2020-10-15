Mental Health Day observed in KTH

Psychiatry Department of Khyber Medical College (KMC) in collaboration with Pakistan Psychiatric Society here Thursday held a ceremony to mark World Mental Health Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Psychiatry Department of Khyber Medical College (KMC) in collaboration with Pakistan Psychiatric Society here Thursday held a ceremony to mark World Mental Health Day.

Dean KMC, Professor Dr Mehmood Aurangzeb was chief guest of the ceremony that among others was attended by Chairman Psychiatry Department, Dr Bashir Ahmad and leading psychiatrists from all over the country.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Bashir highlighted the reasons leading to increased cases of mental disorders in the county. He said that as many as 0.8 million people commit suicide due to various psychiatric disorders annually round the globe and majority of them belong to 15 to 29 year age group.

He said that there are only 500 psychiatrists for a population of 222 million in Pakistan. Only five qualified child psychiatrists are available all over the country to treat mental disorders of children, he added.

Provincial President Pakistan Psychiatric Society, Dr Imran Khan said that mental disorders are increasing with each passing day and the situation demands that treatment of mental ailments should also be covered by Sehat Insaf Card.

A seminar was also held to create awareness among people about psychiatric diseases and preventive measures needed to control mental ailments.