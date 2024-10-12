Open Menu

Mental Health Day Observes In Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Mental health day observes in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The World Mental Health Day was observed in Larkana by Civil Mental Health Promoting Organization on Saturday.

In this regard, an awareness rally taken out from Lahori Mohalla themed as "This is the time to prioritize mental health at the workplace".

The expert doctors of Larkana, representatives of civil society and citizens participated in large numbers with banners and placards in their hands, while the rally reached the press club through different roads of the city.

On this occasion, Dr. Prof. Badir Junejo, Prof. Dr. Alam Ibrahim Siddiqui, Dr. Zulfiqar Rahoojo, Dr. Fayaz Hussain Soomro, Javed Iqbal Awan, Prof. Samina Soomro, Seerat Awan and others told that the media Mental Health Day.

The purpose of celebrating the day is to highlight the importance of mental health in the public, today the world has taken the form of a global village in the 21st century, in which everyone strives for development individually and collectively.

Most of the people you will see working, whether it is a personal business or a private, government organization, employers often spend most of their time at their workplace, they said.

They said that working and doing a job has a lot of positive effects on a person's life. Being busy as a source of income for the expenses of one's family members is a meaningful useful work for every individual, nation and economy. Overall, it creates well-being, but the same work can be detrimental to mental health if it is excessive or in a stressful environment, with environmental insecurity, inequality and poor facilities.

They said that in order to avoid this disease, it is important to take care of yourself by eating healthy food and exercising properly, taking regular rest, giving yourself time at least once a week, not thinking that drugs can help reduce stress.

Related Topics

Century World Business Poor Drugs Civil Society Job Global Village Larkana Same Family Media From Government

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

3 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

10 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

19 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

23 hours ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 day ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan