Mental Health Day Observes In Larkana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The World Mental Health Day was observed in Larkana by Civil Mental Health Promoting Organization on Saturday.
In this regard, an awareness rally taken out from Lahori Mohalla themed as "This is the time to prioritize mental health at the workplace".
The expert doctors of Larkana, representatives of civil society and citizens participated in large numbers with banners and placards in their hands, while the rally reached the press club through different roads of the city.
On this occasion, Dr. Prof. Badir Junejo, Prof. Dr. Alam Ibrahim Siddiqui, Dr. Zulfiqar Rahoojo, Dr. Fayaz Hussain Soomro, Javed Iqbal Awan, Prof. Samina Soomro, Seerat Awan and others told that the media Mental Health Day.
The purpose of celebrating the day is to highlight the importance of mental health in the public, today the world has taken the form of a global village in the 21st century, in which everyone strives for development individually and collectively.
Most of the people you will see working, whether it is a personal business or a private, government organization, employers often spend most of their time at their workplace, they said.
They said that working and doing a job has a lot of positive effects on a person's life. Being busy as a source of income for the expenses of one's family members is a meaningful useful work for every individual, nation and economy. Overall, it creates well-being, but the same work can be detrimental to mental health if it is excessive or in a stressful environment, with environmental insecurity, inequality and poor facilities.
They said that in order to avoid this disease, it is important to take care of yourself by eating healthy food and exercising properly, taking regular rest, giving yourself time at least once a week, not thinking that drugs can help reduce stress.
