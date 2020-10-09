UrduPoint.com
Mental Health Day To Be Marked On Oct 10

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:33 PM

Mental Health Day to be marked on Oct 10

The Mental Health Day like other parts of the world will also be marked in Karachi on October 10

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Mental Health Day like other parts of the world will also be marked in Karachi on October 10.

Health experts on Friday said that the day was marked on every 10th of October. Cornavirus in the current year had affected many people and it had left negative effects on the minds of the people and because of that the importance of the day had enhanced.

On the mental health day different programmes would be organized in various hospitals of the metropolis.

Due to the Covid-19 in the current year everyone was limited to homes and become victims of the loneliness.

Many people remained in a state of stress because of the death of their loved ones due to Covid-19, they added.

More Stories From Pakistan

