Mental Health Important As Physical Health: PU VC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 08:17 PM
Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that it was important to take care of mental health along with physical fitness and one should not hesitate at all while getting treatment for mental illnesses
He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the awareness walk organised by PU Centre for Clinical Psychology to mark ‘World Mental Health Day’. PU Director Centre for Clinical Psychology Prof Dr Saima Dawood, faculty members and a large number of students were present.
In his address, Dr Ali said that people were facing social, economic and emotional problems.
He emphasised, "Keeping trust in Allah Almighty helps reduce mental stress." He said that PU had treatment facilities to deal with various mental diseases. He said that the students of CCP should use their degree for public welfare and create awareness in the society about mental well-being. He stressed on the female students to must work in their practical life.
Dr Saima Dawood said that in order to provide awareness about mental health, stalls had been set up at five different places in PU where mental health counseling was being offered free of charge. Students participating in the walk displayed posters related to mental health and raised slogans.
