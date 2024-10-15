Open Menu

Mental Health Important As Physical Health: PU VC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 08:17 PM

Mental health important as physical health: PU VC

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that it was important to take care of mental health along with physical fitness and one should not hesitate at all while getting treatment for mental illnesses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that it was important to take care of mental health along with physical fitness and one should not hesitate at all while getting treatment for mental illnesses.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the awareness walk organised by PU Centre for Clinical Psychology to mark ‘World Mental Health Day’. PU Director Centre for Clinical Psychology Prof Dr Saima Dawood, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Dr Ali said that people were facing social, economic and emotional problems.

He emphasised, "Keeping trust in Allah Almighty helps reduce mental stress." He said that PU had treatment facilities to deal with various mental diseases. He said that the students of CCP should use their degree for public welfare and create awareness in the society about mental well-being. He stressed on the female students to must work in their practical life.

Dr Saima Dawood said that in order to provide awareness about mental health, stalls had been set up at five different places in PU where mental health counseling was being offered free of charge. Students participating in the walk displayed posters related to mental health and raised slogans.

Related Topics

Punjab Muhammad Ali Competition Commission Of Pakistan All

Recent Stories

Media, institutions urged to fight environmental i ..

Media, institutions urged to fight environmental issues

2 minutes ago
 Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

2 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber ..

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Provincial ..

2 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes enhanced trade, investment between P ..

PM emphasizes enhanced trade, investment between Pakistan, Kazakhstan

2 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 8.01m from 315 defaulters i ..

LESCO collects over Rs 8.01m from 315 defaulters in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Plan of breaking partnership properly executed: Po ..

Plan of breaking partnership properly executed: Potts

2 minutes ago
Under-training ASPs delegation visit to CPO Islama ..

Under-training ASPs delegation visit to CPO Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 IG Rizvi reviews foolproof security plans for SCO ..

IG Rizvi reviews foolproof security plans for SCO summit

10 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture ..

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain reviews pro ..

10 minutes ago
 Woman electrocuted in Faisalabad

Woman electrocuted in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago
 Inter-University Cricket Championship (Zone K) kic ..

Inter-University Cricket Championship (Zone K) kicks off at SAU

10 minutes ago
 Full-board meeting on PPIF strategic planning held

Full-board meeting on PPIF strategic planning held

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan