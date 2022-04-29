Mental health included in 130 non-infectious diseases

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makool said that mental health has also been made part of the health services delivery by the Punjab Government Primary and Secondary Health Care Department

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makool said that mental health has also been made part of the health services delivery by the Punjab Government Primary and Secondary Health Care Department.

The instructions have been issued that the public should be made aware of mental illness and its diagnosis.

He further said that mental health has been included in the 130 non-infectious diseases since April 24 and Bahawalpur district is included in it where diagnosis and treatment will take place.

An awareness walk will also be organized from the office of District Health Authority Bahawalpur to Dubai Chowk headed by Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur to apprise people about the disease and its diagnosis.