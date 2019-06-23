Mental health, psychological counseling imperative to curb child abuse: Valerie Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Group Development Pakistan Executive Director Valerie Khan said mental health and psychological counseling of individuals is imperative to curb child abuse cases.

Valerie in an exclusive talk with APP said that there was dearth of education and basic knowledge on child abusive and harassing activities which should be imparted to children at the Primary level so that they might identify and resist to such acts.

She added that the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) would definitely have decreased the level violence, ignorance and alleviated extremism. "The incumbent government including its minister for human rights has noble intent to end human rights violation at every level across the country whereas they lack proper research on social problems and modern crisis along with technical and psychological experts which would have eased their endeavors," Valerie suggested.

She raised her concerns over capital punishment for perpetrators of child abuse; however there was serious need for psychological treatment of both the victim and accused of child abuse.

"There are trauma centers for psychological treatment of the victims of child abuse but no one has ever paid attention to focus mental treatment of the convicted which is regrettable and demands urgent attention of the stakeholders," she added.

Valerie Khan expressed that early child marriage practice should be shunned at every level as it was putting the lives of mothers in perils resulting into increased mortalities and socio-economic pressure over the families.

"Pakistan has two way forwards: one to concentrate family planning and second is to reform education system including revalidation of both student and teacher in order to yield desired development outcomes," she added.

To a question, she said, "Good governance demands contribution and efforts both from civil and military institutions where no endeavour in silos could produce any output and it is quite unethical and unjust to poke criticism one institution for intervening in governance and state affairs." Referring to minority rights, Valerie said the Constitution of Islamic Republic was the most rigid one as it had incorporated rights of all the factions of the society which required implementation to overcome the prevailing crisis.

She added that child labour should be banned where unemployed youth to be given job opportunities where it was not the responsibility of the juvenile to bear the burden of the economic needs. "There is need to understand that poverty alleviation is only possible with the implementation of the existing laws, socioeconomic empowerment, welfare budget and inclusion of non tax paying cohort to the national exchequer," she maintained.

Valerie Khan went on to say that the provision of justice to human rights violation victim in remote areas was possible through Union Council's incorporation and police reforms in the process of reporting the incidents would help ensure swift and required justice.

