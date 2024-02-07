Mental Health Session held

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 11:26 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) As per the directive of Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan, a day-long session on Mental Health Awareness was organized by the District Youth Officer in collaboration with the District Administration Director lower at Shayan College Maidan here on Wednesday.

Miss Nazalia welcomed the distinguished guests, resource persons, faculty members & students. The key-note speaker, Miss Ismat Shah HOD Psychology Department Govt Girls Degree College Timergara & Clinical Psychologist at Abeer Saeed Memorial Hospital Chakdara was invited on the occasion to shed light on Mental Health.

The guest Speaker Miss Ismat Shah Educated the audience about the importance of mental health at every stage of life.

She inculcated that as responsible citizens, it is our social responsibility to reduce the stigma around mental illnesses & mental health conditions by showing resilience to mental & psychological issues.

Dr Inam, MS Lalqila Hospital Dir lower graced the occasion as a chief Guest & concluded the ceremony with his final remarks. He said that we need to make collective efforts to help people suffering from severe psychological problems.

He thanked all the guests and Malak Shahzad Tariq (District Youth Officer). The students listened attentively & participated actively in the questions and answers session. Shields & certificates were awarded to the resource person, organizers & participants.

