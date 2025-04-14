Mental health unit established to provide technical support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has established a mental health unit to provide technical support to the Federal and provincial governments to implement the mental health and psychosocial support service model developed by the ministry.

Mental Health Strategic Planning and Coordination Unit has been set up in in collaboration with GIZ to establish an institutional framework and launch mental health as a national priority, said a press release.

For this purpose, a letter of intent has been signed between the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives and GIZ.

This Unit will act as a secretariat for a national coordinating and steering mechanism to guide the formulation and implementation of policies, identify thematic areas for strategic planning, review and align all fragmented mental health initiatives to avoid duplication of efforts and optimize utilization of resources, it added.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives recognizes the impact of ill mental health in terms of individual suffering and societal consequences. It also acknowledges that the development of a country is directly linked to the well-being of its people.

Confronted with competing public health priorities, limitations of health infrastructure, and a shortage of health professionals, Pakistan has struggled to adequately address its emerging mental healthcare needs.

For this reason, the Ministry has identified mental health as a key area under the 5Es National Economic Transformation Plan and has integrated MHPSS into the URAAN Pakistan initiative as part of Pakistan’s essential social and economic development plans.