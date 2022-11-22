Mental Hospital Peshawar faces acute shortage of medicines

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The citizens complained on Tuesday that there was a serious shortage of medicines for the treatment of mental diseases in the Mental Hospital Peshawar Central Jail.

While talking to the media on condition of anonymity, the attendants and relatives of the patients said that the mental hospital located in Peshawar Central Jail had been facing a severe shortage of drugs for the treatment of psychiatric diseases for the past month due to which the "psychiatric patients are facing severe problems".

When contacted, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital said that the demand for the supply of medicines had been sent to the respective stores, but the supply of medicines has not been ensured so far due to which the patients are facing difficulties.

The affected people and their families demanded from the provincial health minister and the health department to take concrete steps and ensure the availability of medicines to patients in the mental hospital.