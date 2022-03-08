Mental illness drastically rising in Kashmiri women brutally victimized in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :After three decades' persistent conflict, the Kashmiri women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been inflicted with a drastic surge in mental health issues, especially among women facing brutal physical, sexual and psychological assaults of the Indian Occupied Forces.

In a documentary by Kashmiri rights activist Anisa Nabi, it was found that mental illness was prevailing more in women than men as their sufferings were not accidental but a result of a policy of suppressing the voices of freedom.

The documentary titled "Victimization of Kashmiri Women in IIOJK" took a detailed of human rights abuses, maiming and victimization of Kashmiri women incidents reported in the occupied valley. The world commemorates International Women's Day under the theme Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow where Kashmiri women demands justice and freedom from Indian occupation, said Ms Nabi.

"Mental Health Issues among Kashmiri women are rising where these female patients are waiting to see a psychiatrist in Kashmir," she said.

Arifa Jan suffers frequent panic attacks nearly two decades after her husband was killed but has not been able to avail the facility of a psychiatrist.

"Over 11,200 Kashmiri women were sexually assaulted by the Indian Army since 1989. Rape has been leveraged as a weapon of war and collective punishment by Indian Occupation forces in IIOJK".

The video documentary also shed light on the painful tales of gang rape and murder in IIOJK. It mentioned that on April 12, 2018 Asifa Bano was raped who was drugged and brutally murdered, adding, "Her legs were broken, her nails turned black and there were blue and black marks on her arms and fingers." There were also other victims of Kunan and Poshpora tragedies namely Asiya and Neelofar who were raped and murdered by the Indian Occupation Forces.

The Kashmiri rights activist underscored the miserable plight of widows and half widows in IIOJK. "Over 23,000 women have been widowed whereas over 10,000 men have been disappeared since 1989 leading to 4,000 to 6,000 half widows in IIOJK." Half widow Begum Jaan was quoted as saying that her husband's disappearance was still a mystery.

Bano Begum another victim said, "I have a handicapped son. I could not have looked after him if I have remarried another man. What if my husband may return?" Half Widow Tahira Begum's husband Tahir Ahmad got disappeared in 2002 after leaving home in Delhi for work.

She now works in a beauty parlour in Srinagar and her two sons study in a school for orphans.

Her husband has disappeared but has not been declared dead and the people in Kashmir refer to these women as "Half Widows".

The women persecution in IIOJK has unprecedented examples as "Braid Chopping in IIOJK" is one of them where they were intoxicated by the mysterious Braid Choppers to cut their ponytails.

In 2021, at least 200 such cases have been reported since September. Women in IIOJK are becoming victims of Braid Chopping incidents.

Anisa Nabi in her documentary also highlighted killing of Kashmiri women in IIOJK. Over 23,000 women have been martyred by Indian Army in IIOJK since 1989.

Shameena Amin, one of the pellet gun victims got blinded during the Indian Occupation Forces' targeted attacks on women.

She has been told that she would undergo multiple surgeries in order to try out possible measures to help her with the restoration of her vision.

Nusrat Jan, another pellet victim, said, "I was not protesting but was watching from same window when she was hit by stray bullets as police chased down demonstrators. Minor girls were also being affected due to pellet guns".

Moreover, the Kashmiri women were also bearing heavier economic burden in IIOJK where these innocent women were being rapped, killed, maimed and the financial helplessness was an additional burden carried by them.

Kashmiri women were carrying the burden of their men who have been killed, detained or subjected to enforced custodial disappearances.

Sadaf from Anantnag could not leave her daughter at home when she went out for work as it risked the child's physical safety. "Taking her along, though, attracted allegations of getting her daughter into prostitution," the documentary said.

Shaheen Akhtar, a 51-year old widow from Srinagar said, "I by no means got supported by anybody when my husband died and managed to outlive along regardless of the difficulties."Naseema from South Kashmir was left alone with an 18-month old daughter Shazia and the burden of family's responsibilities and financial worries and the loss of her husband had left a deep scar on her psyche.

The Kashmiri female leadership were detained in IIOJK including Syeda Aasia Andrabi , Nahida Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, and Naseema Bano.