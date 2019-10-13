UrduPoint.com
'Mental, Psychiatric Health Be Focused To Discourage Suicide'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar has said medical treatment of mental and psychiatric health must be focused to discourage suicide incident in the society.

He said measures should be adopted which could avoid incidents and people should not confront for killing themselves.

He expressed these views in awareness walk and educational programme held here at the Lahore General Hospital arranged by the Mental and Psychiatric Department.

Associate Professor of Mental and Psychiatric Health Department of Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Ali Madeeh Hashmi was the chief guest while Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin, professors, senior doctors, and Nursing and Para Medical Staff were also present.

Dr Altaf Qadir Khan in his views said that, unfortunately, a trend of suicide was increasing and especially young generation was more in that trend.

Prof Dr Ali Madeeh Hashmi stressed upon the need to inculcate different methods which could help in reducing suicide chances and provide opportunity to live healthylife.

