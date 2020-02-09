Mentally challenged person attempts to commit suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Abnormal person attempted to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze at adda Mahawywala Shujabad Road.

According to Rescue 1122, a resident of Adda Mahawywala Shujabad Road who is mentally abnormal set himself ablaze and sustained 90 percent burnt wounds.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Pak Italian burn unit Nishtar hospital in critical condition.

APP /sak