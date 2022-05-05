UrduPoint.com

Mentally Disabled Man Drowns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :A mentally handicapped man drowned into Skindari Canal Thursday morning.

According to rescue's senior official Dr Kaleem, they had received emergency call from Pull Ghotay Wala that a child had drowned while swimming into the stream.

Following which water rescue team was dispatched which succeeded to fish out the body in more than 20 minutes of time. However, when the body retrieved, it was identified as man named Allah Nawaz s/o M.Ibrahim, 33, an unsound mind person. He is locally resident and the body handed over to the heirs.

