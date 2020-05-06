Mentally disturb man ends life

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :A 42-year-old man ended his life by shooting himself in Jan Muhammad village of tehsil Munda here.

Police spokesman on Wednesday said that one Ameer Zada son of Sahib Ali Shah shot himself dead for unknown reason at his home.He was rushed to THQ Munda where doctors declared him dead.

The diseased had some mental issues in the past however a case was registered at Munda police station.