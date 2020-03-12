UrduPoint.com
Mentally-ill Death Row Prisoners Review Petitions Fixed For March 30

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has ordered to fix the review petitions of mentally-ill death row prisoners namely Imdad Ali and Kanizan Bibi for March 30, at principal seat, Islamabad.

The review petition would be heard by a five member bench headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and comprised Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

