Mentally-ill death row prisoners review petitions fixed for March 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has ordered to fix the review petitions of mentally-ill death row prisoners namely Imdad Ali and Kanizan Bibi for March 30, at principal seat, Islamabad.

The review petition would be heard by a five member bench headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and comprised Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.