Mentally ill woman renders her three kids injured

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A married woman rendered her three kids injured with sharped weapon at three-marla residential scheme near Model Town.

According to police, Wife of Moin Akhar was suffering from mental illness.

She attacked her kids named Deen Muhammad, Shah Waiz and Shah Zain with stab. Civil Line Police rushed to the site and started investigation in this regard.

However, SP Investigation Bukhtiar Ahmed Khan visited the hospital and inquired about the kids.