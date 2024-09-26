Mentally Retarded Boy Drowns
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A mentally retarded teenager drowned in Tail-Munda Canal in limits of Chowk Azam
police station, district Layyah.
According to the Rescue 1122, 14-year-old Muhammad Yaseen was seen along a canal when
he fell into the canal.
On information, the Rescue 1122 started a search operation.
