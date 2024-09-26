Mentally retarded boy drowns

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A mentally retarded teenager drowned in Tail-Munda Canal in limits of Chowk Azam

police station, district Layyah.

According to the Rescue 1122, 14-year-old Muhammad Yaseen was seen along a canal when

he fell into the canal.

On information, the Rescue 1122 started a search operation.