Mentally Retarded Girl Sexually Assaulted

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) A mentally retarded baby girl was sexually assaulted in the limits of Saddar Police Station Alipur here Sunday.

According to police sources, a mentally retarded girl named (S) was playing in a street when an alleged outlaw identified as Muhammad Ramzan alias Majan took her to a deserted room and assaulted her sexually.

The alleged outlaw managed to escape after the heinous crime.

Police have registered the case and started search for the outlaw.

