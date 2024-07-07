Mentally retarded girl sexually assaulted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) A mentally retarded baby girl was sexually assaulted in the limits of Saddar Police Station Alipur here Sunday.

According to police sources, a mentally retarded girl named (S) was playing in a street when an alleged outlaw identified as Muhammad Ramzan alias Majan took her to a deserted room and assaulted her sexually.

The alleged outlaw managed to escape after the heinous crime.

Police have registered the case and started search for the outlaw.