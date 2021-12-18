Mentally retarded kid drowns into pond

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :A mentally retarded child fell down into a pond and drowned at Basti Jalal Sur tehsil Alipur on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a 10 years old mentally challenged kid namely Sikandar Abbas s/o Azhar Abbas suddenly slipped and fell down into a pond filled with water and drowned.

Upon receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operation and fished out the body after one hour struggle hard. The body was handed over to the heirs.