Mentally Retarded Man Drowns Into Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Mentally retarded man drowns into canal

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :A 61-year-old mentally retarded man drowned into the CRBC canal near Mardan Bridge of Tehsil Paharpur.

According to Media Coordinator of Rescue 1122 Dera Aizaz Mehmood, the divers and medical team of the emergency service recovered the body and handed it over to the relatives.

On the report of the presence of the body of an unknown person in the CRBC Canal near Mardan Bridge of Tehsil Paharpur, the divers and medical team of Rescue 1122 reached the site District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah. The team fished out the body in a timely manner.

According to rescue sources, the person who drowned was identified as Ghulam Yasin son of Ghulam Ranjhu, age 61. The deceased was said to be a mentally retarded person.

