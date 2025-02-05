Mentally-retarded Man Hit To Death
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A mentally-retarded man was killed in a road mishap near Meherpur Chowk at Shahjamal Road, on Wednesday.
According to Rescue-1122 sources, 27-year old Muhammad Zubair, son of Wajid Bukhash of Basti Meharpur, was walking on road when a speeding tractor-trolley, loaded with sugarcane, hit him and crushed him under its wheel.
The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital.
However, the heirs refused any legal action against the trolley driver.
APP/shn
