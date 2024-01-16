Mentally-retarded man killed

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A mentally-challenged man was killed under the wheels of train near Canal city,Wazirabad road, Sialkot late last night.

According to the railway employee, 35-year-old Kashif was mentally-unbalanced and was sitting on the track when the engine of the train,coming from Wazirabad to Sialkot hit and ran over him.

The deceased was the resident of Ganjianwala village, Fatehgarh road,said rescue.