Mentally retarded person allegedly beats female teachers, students

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A mentally retarded person allegedly tortured two female teachers nearly one dozen girl students at Government middle School Arslanabad in Muzaffargarh.

According to local sources, a mentally retarded person Kareem Bukhash Sehrani allegedly entered the school and start beating girl students and two teachers named (Z) and (A).

After hearing the noise, local people rushed to the site and rescued the staff and students.

The sources informed that security staff were found allegedly absent. Civil Society Forum and Punjab Wukla Mahaz demanded the government to provide safety to staff and students.