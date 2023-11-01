Open Menu

Mentally Retarded Person Allegedly Beats Female Teachers, Students

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Mentally retarded person allegedly beats female teachers, students

A mentally retarded person allegedly tortured two female teachers nearly one dozen girl students at Government Middle School Arslanabad in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A mentally retarded person allegedly tortured two female teachers nearly one dozen girl students at Government middle School Arslanabad in Muzaffargarh.

According to local sources, a mentally retarded person Kareem Bukhash Sehrani allegedly entered the school and start beating girl students and two teachers named (Z) and (A).

After hearing the noise, local people rushed to the site and rescued the staff and students.

The sources informed that security staff were found allegedly absent. Civil Society Forum and Punjab Wukla Mahaz demanded the government to provide safety to staff and students.

Related Topics

Hearing Punjab Civil Society Muzaffargarh SITE Government

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber lauds FBR's revenue success

Lahore Chamber lauds FBR's revenue success

6 minutes ago
 Book "Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of ..

Book "Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of the Basins" launched

6 minutes ago
 PDMA declares smog a disaster

PDMA declares smog a disaster

7 minutes ago
 PHP nabs 530 criminals in October

PHP nabs 530 criminals in October

7 minutes ago
 Power supply to 15 schemes of PHED DI Khan disconn ..

Power supply to 15 schemes of PHED DI Khan disconnected

10 minutes ago
 Court summons Asif Zardari in Thatha Water Supply ..

Court summons Asif Zardari in Thatha Water Supply reference

10 minutes ago
Shell signs agreement to sell majority shareholdin ..

Shell signs agreement to sell majority shareholding

10 minutes ago
 16 fresh Corona cases reported

16 fresh Corona cases reported

10 minutes ago
 Embassy celebrates Japan Self-Defense Forces Day

Embassy celebrates Japan Self-Defense Forces Day

2 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Pushes for Tech-Driven Complaint ..

Federal Ombudsman Pushes for Tech-Driven Complaint Resolution

2 minutes ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audio leaks case

2 minutes ago
 CEO Biopharma calls on Health Minister

CEO Biopharma calls on Health Minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan