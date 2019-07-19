UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mentally Retarded Teenage Girl Abducted In Wah Cantt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:16 PM

Mentally retarded teenage girl abducted in Wah Cantt

A mentally retarded teenage girl was abducted outside her house in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station here on Friday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :A mentally retarded teenage girl was abducted outside her house in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station here on Friday.

Zia Ud Din has reported that his 13 years old sister in law went out of her house where she was abducted by unknown persons.

Separately, Aurangzaib has reported to Wah Cantonment police that his wife who was serving as maid in local school was abducted by unknown parsons. While in Taxila police station limits, a man identified as Shahid shot and injured another man Hamid over some dispute and fled from the scene successfully.

Respective police registered separate cases and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Wife Man Wah Cantonment Taxila Saddar From

Recent Stories

Fake pesticide seized in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Dr Tufail given additional charge of Rind Universi ..

3 minutes ago

Vyshinsky's Lawyer Believes Zelenskyy's Offer Mean ..

3 minutes ago

Two minors crushed to death in Pakpattan

3 minutes ago

23 outlaws including three dacoits arrested in Isl ..

23 minutes ago

Avoid hoeing by tractor when cotton plant height i ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.