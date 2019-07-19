Mentally retarded teenage girl abducted in Wah Cantt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :A mentally retarded teenage girl was abducted outside her house in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station here on Friday.

Zia Ud Din has reported that his 13 years old sister in law went out of her house where she was abducted by unknown persons.

Separately, Aurangzaib has reported to Wah Cantonment police that his wife who was serving as maid in local school was abducted by unknown parsons. While in Taxila police station limits, a man identified as Shahid shot and injured another man Hamid over some dispute and fled from the scene successfully.

Respective police registered separate cases and started further investigation.