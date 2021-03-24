Mentally-retarded woman drowns in River

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Mentally-retarded woman was drowned in the River Chenab on Wednesday, rescuers said.

Eye witnesses said, unidentified woman slipped and fell in the river and drowned.

The rescue staff searched the dead body and recovered it after six hours.

She appeared to be hirty years old.

Reason for drowning wasn't ascertained as whether she had committed suicide or accidentally slipped into the river.