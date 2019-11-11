UrduPoint.com
Mentally Retarted Patients To Be Provided Better Treatment To Make Them Useful Citizens: Commissioner Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch has directed that all available resources should be utilized for providing better treatment facilities to mentally retarted patients so that they could become useful citizens of the society

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch has directed that all available resources should be utilized for providing better treatment facilities to mentally retarted patients so that they could become useful citizens of the society.

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding Sir Cowasjee Institute of Psychiatry here on Monday.

The commissioner said in order to make this hospital a model institute, better environment, healthy food, clean atmosphere and other facilities for indoor games and parks should be provided to the patients.

Abass Baloch directed to constitute a committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Ms. Ayesha Abro with hospital administration representatives and other officials as its members to indicate other problems of the hospital and submit its recommendations for resolutions of these issues.

The divisional commissioner expressed displeasure over non provision of basic facilities to the patients in hospital and said despite having sufficient funds slow pace of development work had been witnessed.

Baloch said modern therapy methods should be applied in providing treatment to the mentally ill patients and indoor games and other recreational facilities should also be provided to them.

Patients should be divided into groups keeping in view of their mental problems, the commissioner said and added that those patients who were showing recovery would be sent to their homes with the consultation with their family members.

While briefing the meeting, hospital management informed that CCTV cameras would be installed in the hospital so that no patient could be succeeded in fleeing from the hospital.

The meeting was informed that female ward of the hospital would be completed by December this year.

Deputy Commissioner Ms. Ayesha Abro said mental patients should not be treated like prisoners, and best medical treatment should be provided to them by doctors and other para medical staff of the hospital.

The meeting was attended among others by Medical Superintendent Sir Cowsji Insitute Aijaz Ahmed Patoli, Additional Commissioner II Tahir Ali Memon, Deputy Inspector General Prisons, officers of Works and Services, Building Control Authority, Professors and doctors of the hospital.

