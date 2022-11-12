UrduPoint.com

Mentors Invited For Women Online Digital Internship Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Mentors invited for women online digital internship program

Code for Pakistan a non-profit organization here on Saturday invited women mentors for six-month online Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Civic Digital internship program designed to up-skill fresh graduates with technology skills and prepare them to explore a career within engineering, information technology and software development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Code for Pakistan a non-profit organization here on Saturday invited women mentors for six-month online Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Civic Digital internship program designed to up-skill fresh graduates with technology skills and prepare them to explore a career within engineering, information technology and software development.

In a statement, women interns accepted into the program would get an opportunity to work on citizen facing digital services to improve citizen engagement, automate government processes, and create innovation in public service delivery.

These digital services would help solve problems in various public domains, such as economic development, healthcare, open data, citizen engagement, transportation, education and more.

The internship program also offers blended learning, tailored mentorship and career counseling from top industry professionals.

The interested candidates could submit their online form through http://bit.ly/internshiptrainers2022 or https://t.co/zkEcx6lFx9.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Women From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Erdogan Does Not See N. Cyprus' Observer Role in T ..

Erdogan Does Not See N. Cyprus' Observer Role in Turkic States Organization as R ..

3 seconds ago
 Kundi urges big polluter to help Pakistan during c ..

Kundi urges big polluter to help Pakistan during climate related calamities

4 seconds ago
 Punjab Arts Council organizes "Aik Shaam, Nawaz An ..

Punjab Arts Council organizes "Aik Shaam, Nawaz Anjum Kay Naam"

5 seconds ago
 Third injured of Havelian road accident succumbed ..

Third injured of Havelian road accident succumbed to injuries

2 minutes ago
 A thirsty COP27 climate summit plagued by glitches ..

A thirsty COP27 climate summit plagued by glitches

2 minutes ago
 AJK Govt approves more constructions of SDMA units ..

AJK Govt approves more constructions of SDMA units at tehsil levels

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.