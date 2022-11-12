Mentors invited for women online digital internship program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Code for Pakistan a non-profit organization here on Saturday invited women mentors for six-month online Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Civic Digital internship program designed to up-skill fresh graduates with technology skills and prepare them to explore a career within engineering, information technology and software development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Code for Pakistan a non-profit organization here on Saturday invited women mentors for six-month online Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Civic Digital internship program designed to up-skill fresh graduates with technology skills and prepare them to explore a career within engineering, information technology and software development.

In a statement, women interns accepted into the program would get an opportunity to work on citizen facing digital services to improve citizen engagement, automate government processes, and create innovation in public service delivery.

These digital services would help solve problems in various public domains, such as economic development, healthcare, open data, citizen engagement, transportation, education and more.

The internship program also offers blended learning, tailored mentorship and career counseling from top industry professionals.

The interested candidates could submit their online form through http://bit.ly/internshiptrainers2022 or https://t.co/zkEcx6lFx9.