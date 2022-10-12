Menzies-RAS celebrates its launch at cargo facility in Islamabad

Menzies-RAS Team gathered in their state-of-the-art cargo warehouse at Islamabad International Airport to celebrate the partnership between Menzies Aviation and Royal Airport Services a collaboration which has laid the groundwork for monumental success and progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Menzies-RAS Team gathered in their state-of-the-art cargo warehouse at Islamabad International Airport to celebrate the partnership between Menzies Aviation and Royal Airport Services a collaboration which has laid the groundwork for monumental success and progress.

As global experts in high value and time critical cargo handling, the ceremony allowed an exclusive look into the heart of Menzies-RAS operations, a press release of the British High Commission issued here Wednesday said.

Menzies-RAS is a joint venture between Menzies Aviation and SPARS Group operating since January 2021 bringing together the excellence of Royal Airport Services of Pakistan and the experience of Menzies Aviation, global leaders in the aviation industry.

The event brought together representatives from the airlines on the company's portfolio, along with members from the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan.

The British Deputy High Commissioner, Andrew Dalgleish, was the chief guest of the event along with Director Menzies-RAS, Hamza Azeem. Mervyn Walker, Chief Operating Officer of Menzies Aviation and Charles Wyley, EVP middle East, Asia & Africa headlined the ceremony shedding light on the history of the joint venture.

The executive management from Menzies Aviation lauded the commitment and devotion of the workforce in Pakistan and expressed their hopes for witnessing the development and progress of Pakistan's aviation industry as global leaders.

Director Menzies-RAS, Hamza Azeem said, "With Menzies Aviation's focus on people development and the family-centric approach of RAS, it is indeed a privilege to be working with a major global entity which shares our commitment and dedication to the workforce. We are proud to be joined in Pakistan by Menzies Aviation, following their vast experience, and implementing their focus on safety and security, customer focus, teamwork, agility, and integrity."The British Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Andrew Dalgleish said, "Trade relations between Pakistan and the UK have reached new heights over the last 12 months, and the launch of Menzies-RAS services is a great milestone in our journey, proving that the sky's the limit (literally) for British investment as we endeavour to double bilateral trade by 2025," the press release added.