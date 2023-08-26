Open Menu

MEPCO Admin Seeks Police Help For Security Of Offices, Installation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2023 | 08:44 PM

MEPCO admin seeks police help for security of offices, installation

On the directions of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Director Security and Vigilance Col (R) Waqar Ahmad has called police force for the protection of MEPCO offices and installations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :On the directions of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Director Security and Vigilance Col (R) Waqar Ahmad has called police force for the protection of MEPCO offices and installations.

He asked to deploy police outside MEPCO offices in Multan, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Khanewal and Kot Addu districts to avoid any untoward incident in wake of public protests.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana on the directions of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has set up a control room at the headquarters for monitoring of possible untoward incidents across the region.

Director General HR & Admin MEPCO Chaudhary Khalid Mahmood, Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Shehzad Raye along with security staff monitored the situation in MEPCO offices managed by South Punjab in the control room set up in the Power Control Center on Saturday.

The control room has also been instructed to keep in touch with the district administration officers.

