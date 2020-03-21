UrduPoint.com
MEPCO Adopts All Preventive Measures For Safety Of Staffers Across The Region

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:06 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Engineer Tahir Mahmood said that all preventive measures were being taken for safety of staffers across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Engineer Tahir Mahmood said that all preventive measures were being taken for safety of staffers across the region.

CEO Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood said that field staff was directed to ensure use of gloves and face masks during work.

He said that all sessions at training centres across the region were postponed till April - 5 while open courts conducted by Superintending Engineers at nine operation circles once in a week were also suspended till further orders.

However, performance review meetings will continue in which minimum officials were called.

He said that use of biometric machines for attendance of staffers at offices was also prohibited. He said that isolation ward was also set up at WAPDA hospital where doctors and paramedical staff performing duties round the clock.

Mepco spokesman Jamshaid Niazi said that consumers could register their complaints regarding electricity issues through telephonically.

He said that ministry of energy has issues orders in this regard to minimise the visit of consumers at Mepco complaint centers.

He said that telephone numbers of XENs and SDOs were printed at electricity bills and all officials were directed to listen the complaints on telephone and resolved them.

The consumers across the region were informed to register their complaints regarding electricity issues through telephonically or SMS and avoid visiting the offices due to corona virus threats.

He said that the consumers could register their complaints on regional complaints cell numbers 061-9220217,0619220313 and toll free number 0800-63726.

He said that staff was performing duty at complaint centers in three shifts 24 hours and they responded quickly after registering of complaints by consumers.

