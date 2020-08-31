MEPCO advises consumers to adopt precautionary measures during rainy season

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has advised its consumers to adopt all precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the rainy season.

Acting SE Muzaffargarh circle, Naeem Akhtar said that people should refrain from touching wires, standing near or under electric plies and transformers etc during or after rain.

In a statement, he conveyed a set of precautionary measures including avoiding touching switches at homes with wet shoes, installing push carts near high voltage wires and transformers which may lead to mishaps.

Acting Superintending Engineer (SE) advised customers to intimate sub division concerned in case of any incident.