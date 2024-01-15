MEPCO apprehends 15,161 electricity pilferers during special campaign since Sept 7

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company claimed to apprehend 15,161 electricity thieves since September 7, with cases field against 14,516 and also arrested 10,619 individuals.

According to official sources, the culprits collectively face a penalty of nearly Rs one billion and Rs 600 millions have been recovered so far.

During the period from September 7th to January 12th-2024, Multan Circle successfully imposed fines amounting to Rs 188,360,000 on 1,980 electricity thieves, collecting Rs 114,570,000.

The operation extended to various circles, including DG Khan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, and Bahawalnagar.

Remarkably, the DG Khan Circle recorded penalties of Rs 177,810,000 against 3,644 offenders, recovering Rs 95,510,000 from 2,635 arrests.

Similar successful operations were conducted in other circles, resulting in substantial fines and numerous arrests.

Additionally, a grand operation targeted 421 villages in DG Khan and Rahim Yar Khan Circles, leading to the apprehension of electricity thieves in rural areas. The campaign also involved removing transformers and high-tension jumpers in regions where large-scale power theft was detected.

Furthermore, in response to the recovery initiative, a significant amount of Rs 19,290,000 was collected from 9,746 defaulters during January 2024. This included PKR 11,000,000 from 8,954 domestic defaulters, demonstrating a robust effort to reclaim dues and penalize wrongdoers.

The recovery drive extended beyond domestic defaulters, with 556 non-domestic consumers contributing Rs 73,80,000, 57 industrial defaulters providing Rs 4,290,000, and 167 agricultural tube well defaulters delivering Rs 3,16,000.