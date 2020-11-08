UrduPoint.com
Mepco Apprehends 513 Power Pilferers In One Week

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Mepco apprehends 513 power pilferers in one week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 513 power pilferers during one week across the South Punjab.

The teams have conducted separate raids at 13 districts of South Punjab against the power pilferers under the directions of CEO Mepco Engineer Mohsin Raza Khan and imposed over Rs 10 million fine to power pilferers over pilfering 595,000 electricity units.

The teams have also got lodged cases against two power pilferers during the above said period, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

More Stories From Pakistan

