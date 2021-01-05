UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPCO Apprehends 94 Electricity Pilferers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

MEPCO apprehends 94 electricity pilferers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabbed 94 electricity pilferers, during operation by special task force, during last 24 hours. According to official sources, the pilferers managed theft of 133,000units and they were imposed fine over Rs 1.

8 millions.

The task force conducted raids in Multan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal and Bahawalngar. The piferers were found involve in meter tempering, direct supply, meter dead, meter screen wash etc.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Company Fine Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

UAEFA President praises Mohamed bin Zayed’s supp ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

2 hours ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

2 hours ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

2 hours ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.