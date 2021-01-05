MEPCO apprehends 94 electricity pilferers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabbed 94 electricity pilferers, during operation by special task force, during last 24 hours. According to official sources, the pilferers managed theft of 133,000units and they were imposed fine over Rs 1.

8 millions.

The task force conducted raids in Multan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal and Bahawalngar. The piferers were found involve in meter tempering, direct supply, meter dead, meter screen wash etc.