MEPCO apprehends over 3000 power pilferers in last two months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and apprehended 3426 power pilferers in the last two months during the crackdown across the region.

According to a spokesperson for MEPCO, the teams have raided in Multan, DG Khan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh and other districts and imposed Rs 138.

3 million fines to power pilferers from July 1st to September 5, 2023. While Rs 80 million was also recovered from the power pilferers.

As many as 3201 applications have been sent to various police stations for lodging cases against power pilferers and FIRs have been registered against 482 power pilferers.