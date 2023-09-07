Open Menu

MEPCO Apprehends Over 3000 Power Pilferers In Last Two Months

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MEPCO apprehends over 3000 power pilferers in last two months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and apprehended 3426 power pilferers in the last two months during the crackdown across the region.

According to a spokesperson for MEPCO, the teams have raided in Multan, DG Khan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh and other districts and imposed Rs 138.

3 million fines to power pilferers from July 1st to September 5, 2023. While Rs 80 million was also recovered from the power pilferers.

As many as 3201 applications have been sent to various police stations for lodging cases against power pilferers and FIRs have been registered against 482 power pilferers.

Related Topics

Multan Police Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Muzaffargarh Vehari July September From Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy, DCD collaborate to empower social ..

Rabdan Academy, DCD collaborate to empower social sector

13 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank unveils bespoke solar en ..

Emirates Development Bank unveils bespoke solar energy financing programme

13 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with European Commission Presi ..

UAE President meets with European Commission President

13 minutes ago
 IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to ..

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to PTI Leader's Detention

1 hour ago
 Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Co ..

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

2 hours ago
 Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squa ..

Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

3 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sep ..

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

3 hours ago
 UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

4 hours ago
 $341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 cou ..

$341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 countries: Minister of State for ..

4 hours ago
 Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

4 hours ago
 Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan