MEPCO awards punishments to 10 officials, employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued orders to give different punishments to 10 officials and employees by deciding departmental cases.

Taking action under Pakistan WAPDA employees E&D rules 1978, acting SDO Thingi Sub-Division Vehari Tahir Sharif was demoted one rank in the current scale for one year after allegations made against him during his posting in Second Sub Division Mailsi proved.

Naib Qasid Sajid Ali posted in P&I Division DG Khan, has been demoted two ranks for two years after being found guilty in a case that took place during his deployment at safety Directorate MEPCO headquarters.

Two annual increments for two years of line superintendent I Muhammad Saeed of Mepco Industrial Estate subdivision, one annual increment of one year for Shah Rakn-e- Alam sub-division line superintendent I Ata-ur-Rehman and one lineman of first sub-division Khanewal II Muhammad Mustaqim have been stopped.

Likewise, Line Superintendent I Quetta Roads Sub Division DG Khan Muhammad Asif's annual promotions have been stopped for two years in two cases while Jampur Sub Division Line Superintendent I Allah Devaya, Rural Sub Division Taunsa Line Superintendent I Muhammad Aslam and in-charge Mepco Fort Monroe and Sub-office Muhammad Faisal Riaz's annual promotions have been stopped for one year.