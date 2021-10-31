UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Awards Punishments To Eight Officials, Employees

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 07:10 PM

MEPCO awards punishments to eight officials, employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued orders to award punishments to eight officials and employees by announcing departmental cases.

Proceeding under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978, the current scale has been reduced by one rank over allegations against SDO Talamba Sub-Division Yasir Hayat Sagoo proved during investigation.

Similarly, two annual increments of line superintendent First Jalalpur Rashid Ali Aziz were stopped for one year over During the posting of Rashid Ali Aziz over allegations in two cases proved during posting as SDO Alipur Sadat sub-division.

The one annual increments of SDO Sikandarabad, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, superintendent Second Mailsi II sub-division Mukhtar Hussain, line superintendent second Haji Sher sub-division Burewala Sajid Ali, First Sub-Division Mailsi Line Superintendent II Mushtaq Ahmed and Alipur Sadat Sub-Division Line Superintendent II Kamran Haider Shah over allegations proved.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan WAPDA Company Rashid Mailsi Burewala Alipur MEPCO

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed highlights pioneering role of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed highlights pioneering role of media in development of creat ..

11 minutes ago
 MoHAP to organise series of activities as part of ..

MoHAP to organise series of activities as part of participation in Dubai Fitness ..

26 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed to oversee development of secur ..

41 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

47 minutes ago
 World Government Summit report suggests enhancing ..

World Government Summit report suggests enhancing smart cities’ services, cybe ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s ..

Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s stature by promoting culture: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.