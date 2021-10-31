MEPCO awards punishments to eight officials, employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued orders to award punishments to eight officials and employees by announcing departmental cases.

Proceeding under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978, the current scale has been reduced by one rank over allegations against SDO Talamba Sub-Division Yasir Hayat Sagoo proved during investigation.

Similarly, two annual increments of line superintendent First Jalalpur Rashid Ali Aziz were stopped for one year over During the posting of Rashid Ali Aziz over allegations in two cases proved during posting as SDO Alipur Sadat sub-division.

The one annual increments of SDO Sikandarabad, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, superintendent Second Mailsi II sub-division Mukhtar Hussain, line superintendent second Haji Sher sub-division Burewala Sajid Ali, First Sub-Division Mailsi Line Superintendent II Mushtaq Ahmed and Alipur Sadat Sub-Division Line Superintendent II Kamran Haider Shah over allegations proved.