MEPCO Awards Punishments To Four Officials, Employees

Sun 19th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

MEPCO awards punishments to four officials, employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has awarded punishments to four officials and employees by announcing departmental cases.

Commercial Assistant MEPCO Ahmadpur East Division Kaleem Abbas has been forcibly retired from the department after allegations proved against him during investigation under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978.

Likewise, Rs three lac fine was imposed to truck driver Construction Division Multan Muhammad Azhar over case proved against him during posting at Second Construction Sub Division Multan and the current scale has also reduced by one rank for one year.

Two annual increments of XEN M&T Khanewal division Nasrullah Khan Nasir were stopped for one year over allegations proved in two cases, while one annual increment of Accounts Assistant Mazhar Hussain was stopped for one year after allegations proved against him during posting at Revenue Office Kabirwala Division.

