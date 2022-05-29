UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Awards Punishments To Three LS In Departmental Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MEPCO awards punishments to three LS in departmental cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has awarded punishments to three Line superintendents (LS) by deciding departmental cases.

Chief Strategic Planner MEPCO Engineer Javed Iqbal while taking action under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978 has demoted LS Grade-I city sub division Taunsa Muhammad Yaqub for one year in current scale in a case during posting in Wahwa sub division.

The annual increments of LS Grade-I Quetta road sub division Muhammad Asif has been stopped for two years in a case during posting in Sangam sub division.

Likewise, the basic pay/dues of LS Grade-I Rajanpur sub division Syed Iftikhar Ahmad would be deducted on equal to damaging loss to the department in two cases while annual increment of him was also stopped for one year in third case during posting in Fazilpur sub division.

