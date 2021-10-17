UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Awards Various Punishments To 1983 Officials, Employees In Last Year

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

MEPCO awards various punishments to 1983 officials, employees in last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have awarded various punishments to its 1983 officials and employees over poor performance, negligence during duty, causing loss to company's interests and other allegations during last fiscal year 2020-21.

The strict punishments including dismissal from service and forced retirement were also awarded to 26 employees including two officials of grade 17.

Likewise, punishments including reduction in time scale upgradation and demotion in current designation were also given to 257 officials and employees over allegations levelled against them proved during interrogation from July 2020 to June 2021.

The amount was also recovered from the salaries of 222 company officials and employees over losses to the company.

Similarly, the increase in salaries and promotions to 1478 employees were stopped over losses to company's interests, poor performance and negligence, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

