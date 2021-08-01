MEPCO awards various punishments to its four employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has awarded various punishments to its four employees including three SDOs by deciding departmental cases.

The action was taken against the employees under Pakistan WAPDA employees E&D rules 1978 and stopped the annual increment of SDO civil lines subdivision Khanewal Muhammad Tariq for one year after allegations proved against him.

Likewise, annual increments of acting SDO Jehania Abdul Sattar, SDO Jampur Abdul Rehman and head clerk Alipur Sadat Muhammad Sarfraz were also stopped for one year, said a press release issued here on Sunday.