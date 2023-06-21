BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The teams of Multan Electric Company (MEPCO) Bahawalpur Office's technical teams who were dispatched to Sindh province on duty for measures to restore electricity supply in areas affected by cyclone Biperjoy have returned back to Bahawalpur.

According to a press release issued here, on the directions of the Federal government and senior authorities of WAPDA, technical teams of MEPCO's office in Bahawalpur comprising engineers and other technical staff were dispatched to Sindh province to provide technical cooperation to local companies of WAPDA working in Sindh province for ensuring restoration of electricity supply as part of measures on the occasion of cyclone Biperjoy.

The teams were accorded a warm welcome at MEPCO Bahawalpur Office and the engineers and they were worn flowers.