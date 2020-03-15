Mepco BoD approves 12 HT projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :board of Directors Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) on Sunday approved 12 high tension (HT) projects to prevent issues of low voltage and tripping during summer.

According to Mepco sources, the high tension projects would be completed with funds of over Rs 352.3 millions across all nine circles of the Mepco region.

The Chief Executive Officer Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood has directed project direct construction department to ensure bifurcation and rehabilitation of all 11KV feeders before summer to provide relief to consumers.

The CEO Mepco has directed officers concerned to ensure early completion of the projects in order to provide electricity with best voltage to the consumers.

The HT projects were included 11KV Jamlera Feeder Vehari, 11KV Badli Sharif feeder Rahim Yar Khan, 11KV Zia feeder Bahawalnager, 11KV Mahi Feeds feeder, 11KV Magher Sharif feeder Bahawalnager, 11KV Alordi feeder Sahiwal, 11KV Sakarp feeder Rahim Yar Khan, 11KV Quresh Feeder Bahawalnager, 11KV City Fairoza feeder Rahim Yar Khan, 11KV Rehmanpur feeder, 11KV Rangpur feeder Muzaffargarh and 11KV Chowk Chadhar feeder Rahim Yar Khan.