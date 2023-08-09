MEPCO Cantt division provides 273 solar energy connections last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Executive Engineer MEPCO Cantt division, Babar Gujjar said that they had installed 273 solar energy connections across the division last year.

He said that it was a dire need to promote solar energy to evert from increasing prices of electricity.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons here on Wednesday.

He said that it was also necessary to pay focus on solar energy at the government level so that maximum people could get benefit from it.

He said that solar energy could be produced on a large scale by getting benefits from sun rays in countries like Pakistan.

He said that solar energy was environmentally friendly and consumers could get rid from high prices of electricity bills.

He urged the citizens to ensure minimum usage of electricity, especially during peak hours 7 pm to 11 pm to avoid high bills.

XEN further said that a crackdown was being launched against power pilferers regularly to control power pilferage. He said that strict legal action was also being taken against MEPCO employees involved in the pilferage of electricity.