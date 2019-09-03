MEPCO catches 2695 electricity pilferers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 2695 power pilferers and imposed fine of Rs 78.2 million, during month of August.

The electricity pilferers were found pilfering 4.4 million electricity units.

The pilferers used to temper meters, direct supply, meter slow, meter dead, meter screen wash and many other ways for pilfering electricity.

Mepco teams inspected various areas including Multan, Rahimyar Khan, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodharan, DG Khan and some other areas of the region.