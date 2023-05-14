MEPCO catches 46 power pilferers in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) on Sunday caught 46 power pilferers in separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a single day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 44,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.2 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against 45 pilferers over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loops in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, sources said.